U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom, assigned to Navy Reserve Fleet Public Affairs Center (FLTPACEN) San Diego, second from right, photographs a salvage diving exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 06:26
|Photo ID:
|9548101
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-PM781-1008
|Resolution:
|3239x2159
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold Divers [Image 22 of 22], by Arif Patani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.