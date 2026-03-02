Cobra Gold Divers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom, assigned to Navy Reserve Fleet Public Affairs Center (FLTPACEN) San Diego, second from right, photographs a salvage diving exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)