(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold Divers [Image 13 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold Divers

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Arif Patani 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Taylor Lucas, assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit, Company 1-3 (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1, Co. 1-3), teaches a knot tying course to a group of Royal Thai Navy (RTN) divers, assigned to RTN Dive Unit One, and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) divers, assigned to ROKN Underwater Construction Team, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF-73) sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9548108
    VIRIN: 260302-N-PM781-1015
    Resolution: 3062x2041
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold Divers [Image 22 of 22], by Arif Patani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Navy Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Navy Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers
    Cobra Gold Divers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery