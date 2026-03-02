(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon [Image 7 of 7]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis French 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Manes, a joint fires observer with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, fires his rifle during the live-fire portion of a biathlon in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, required participants to ski a 500-meter loop and engage in live-fire exercises to enhance their effectiveness in cold-weather environments. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Manes is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis French)

    Biathlon
    Cold Response
    2nd ANGLICO
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    CORE26

