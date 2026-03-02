CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, examine their targets during the life-fire portion of a biathlon during exercise Cold Response 26 in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, required participants to ski a 500-meter loop and engage in live-fire exercises to enhance their effectiveness in cold-weather environments. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis French)