CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Benitez, left, a supply chain and material maintenance specialist, and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Darren Plotnick, both with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, adjust the combat optic on an M4 carbine during a biathlon in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, honed the service members' arctic combat skills by combining a demanding ski loop with live-fire marksmanship. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Benitez is a native of California, and Plotnick is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis French)