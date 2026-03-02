U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Evan Marod, a field artillery officer with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a range safety brief before a biathlon in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, required Marines and Sailors to navigate a 500-meter ski course and engage targets in a live-fire range. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Marod is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9548021
|VIRIN:
|260223-M-FJ221-1042
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.