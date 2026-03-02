(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon [Image 3 of 7]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis French 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, receive a brief as part of a biathlon during exercise Cold Response 26 in Bardufoss, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. The training event, part of exercise Cold Response 26, honed the service members' arctic combat skills by combining a demanding ski loop with live-fire marksmanship. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis French)

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Sailors Test Combat Skills in Arctic Biathlon [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Biathlon
    Cold Response
    2nd ANGLICO
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    CORE26

