FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Ahkio sleds staged for refurbishment sit without protective covers Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. The sleds are maintained by the Logistics Readiness Center under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska to support units preparing for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operations in Alaska’s Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski's Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright
