Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Jui-Lien Czyzewski, a fabric worker with the Logistics Readiness Center under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska, repairs a tent system on a sewing machine Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. The work supports Soldiers preparing for a Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation by ensuring critical field equipment remains serviceable in Alaska’s Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)