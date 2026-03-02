FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Jui-Lien Czyzewski, a fabric worker with the Logistics Readiness Center under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska, repairs a tent system on a sewing machine Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. The work supports Soldiers preparing for a Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation by ensuring critical field equipment remains serviceable in Alaska’s Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9547418
|VIRIN:
|260210-O-PW042-4393
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright [Image 9 of 9], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright
