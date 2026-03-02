(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski's Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright [Image 5 of 9]

    Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Protective equipment covers fabricated by Jui-Lien Czyzewski, a fabric worker with the Logistics Readiness Center under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska, sit staged for pickup Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. The custom-fabricated covers support units preparing for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotations and reflect the installation’s ability to rapidly produce equipment solutions that sustain Arctic readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 19:41
    Photo ID: 9547416
    VIRIN: 260210-O-PW042-6438
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    This work, Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright [Image 9 of 9], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

