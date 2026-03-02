Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Protective equipment covers fabricated by Jui-Lien Czyzewski, a fabric worker with the Logistics Readiness Center under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska, sit staged for pickup Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. The custom-fabricated covers support units preparing for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotations and reflect the installation’s ability to rapidly produce equipment solutions that sustain Arctic readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)