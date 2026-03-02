Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Ryan Krueger, Logistics Readiness Center chief of maintenance under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska, inspects firefighter bunker gear repaired at the facility Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. Certified on-site repair capability extends the lifespan of life-safety equipment, which can cost more than $3,800 per set, and helps preserve installation readiness in Alaska’s Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)