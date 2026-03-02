FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska — Jui-Lien Czyzewski, a fabric worker with the Logistics Readiness Center under Army Field Support Battalion–Alaska, performs certified repairs on firefighter bunker gear Feb. 9, 2026, at Fort Wainwright. Each set of bunker gear can cost more than $3,800, and having on-site certified repair capability extends the lifespan of life-safety equipment, reduces replacement costs and preserves installation readiness in Alaska’s Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
Sustaining Arctic Readiness: Jui-Lien Czyzewski’s Enduring Impact at Fort Wainwright
