Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The flight highlighted the connection between Air Force leadership and the service’s historic aviation legacy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)