Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The course provides a unique training opportunity for demonstration team members to learn from one another and build relationships with the civilian air show community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)