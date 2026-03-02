U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The course provides a unique training opportunity for demonstration team members to learn from one another and build relationships with the civilian air show community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.