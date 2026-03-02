Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A P-51 Mustang sits on the flight line during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The aircraft represents the legacy of American airpower and flies alongside modern fighter jets as part of the Air Force Heritage Flight program. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)