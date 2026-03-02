Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies in formation with a Northrop F-5, a P-51 Mustang, and a F-35A Lightning II aircraft during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. Heritage flights feature past and current U.S. Air Force aircraft to honor the past, present and future of American airpower. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
