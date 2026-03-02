Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The flight allowed Cabrera to gain a unique perspective of the historic aircraft while reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to honoring its heritage. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9545148
|VIRIN:
|260301-F-AR459-1309
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
