Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The flight provided Cabrera the opportunity to experience the historic aircraft firsthand while engaging with the Heritage Flight program. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)