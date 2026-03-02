U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The flight provided Cabrera the opportunity to experience the historic aircraft firsthand while engaging with the Heritage Flight program. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9545147
|VIRIN:
|260301-F-AR459-1290
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.