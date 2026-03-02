(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 13 of 16]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2026

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, participates in an incentive flight aboard a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. The flight provided Cabrera the opportunity to experience the historic aircraft firsthand while engaging with the Heritage Flight program. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9545147
    VIRIN: 260301-F-AR459-1290
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    AIR POWER
    DM
    DMAFB
    HFTC

