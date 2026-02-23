(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 15 of 15]

    FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Florida Army National Guard Soldier hangs their uniform top following a land navigation assessment during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Participants traversed terrain before day break, challenging their accuracy and speed in lowlight conditions. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9543432
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-RH401-8890
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG

