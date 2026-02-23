FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier hangs their uniform top following a land navigation assessment during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Participants traversed terrain before day break, challenging their accuracy and speed in lowlight conditions. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)