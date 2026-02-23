A Florida Army National Guard Soldier participates in a pistol range during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Competitors' warfighting skills were tested through multiple weapons systems following a 12 mile ruck march. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9543426
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-RH401-6669
|Resolution:
|6884x4589
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.