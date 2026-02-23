FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier participates in a grenade assessment during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Competitors' warfighting skills were tested through multiple weapons systems following a 12 mile ruck march. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)