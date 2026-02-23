FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

Staff Sgt. William Wilson, an infantryman with 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment "Darkhorse", participates in a call for fire assessment during Florida Army National Guards Best Warrior competition 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 28, 2026. During the event, Wilson demonstrated his proficiency identifying a target and eliminating it through fire support. Best Warrior 2026 challenged competitors from across the state through physical and mental trials over the course of multiple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9543427
|VIRIN:
|260228-Z-RH401-3031
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
