    FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 12 of 15]

    FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. William Wilson, an infantryman with 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment "Darkhorse", participates in a call for fire assessment during Florida Army National Guards Best Warrior competition 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Feb. 28, 2026. During the event, Wilson demonstrated his proficiency identifying a target and eliminating it through fire support. Best Warrior 2026 challenged competitors from across the state through physical and mental trials over the course of multiple days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9543427
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-RH401-3031
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

