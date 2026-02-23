FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

Private First Class Larenz Santiago, a Military Police Soldier with the 715 Military Police Company, participates in a 12 mile ruck march during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Competitors completed the timed event before transitioning to range qualifications with multiple weapons systems. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9543421
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-RH401-4901
|Resolution:
|4163x6245
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
