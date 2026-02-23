(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 2 of 15]

    FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a 12 mile ruck march during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Competitors completed the timed event before transitioning to range qualifications with multiple weapons systems. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 23:15
    Photo ID: 9543425
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-RH401-4177
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLANG concludes State Best Warrior 2026 competition [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

