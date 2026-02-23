615th MP Squad Validations

U.S. Army Pfc. Logan Gustin, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, scans for potential threats as a gunner on a mounted patrol during a field training exercise at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The training reinforces crew coordination and situational awareness in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
