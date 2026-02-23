(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    615th MP Squad Validations [Image 15 of 27]

    615th MP Squad Validations

    GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Logan Gustin, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, scans for potential threats as a gunner on a mounted patrol during a field training exercise at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The training reinforces crew coordination and situational awareness in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9542332
    VIRIN: 260226-A-PT551-4848
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 615th MP Squad Validations [Image 27 of 27], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

