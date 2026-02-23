615th MP Squad Validations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Wall, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, reloads his weapon while demonstrating react-to-contact procedures to his platoon prior to a training lane at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The instruction reinforces weapons handling fundamentals and prepares Soldiers to maintain fire superiority during simulated enemy contact. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)