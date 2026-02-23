U.S. Army Sgt. Bruce Wilbanks, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, returns fire during a react-to-contact squad lane at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The training reinforces tactical proficiency and prepares Soldiers to respond effectively to enemy contact in a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9542309
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-PT551-7823
|Resolution:
|4546x4546
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 615th MP Squad Validations [Image 27 of 27], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.