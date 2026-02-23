615th MP Squad Validations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Ryan Hulten, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, pulls security while serving as opposing forces during training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. The scenario strengthens tactical proficiency and enhances Soldiers’ ability to operate effectively in a dynamic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)