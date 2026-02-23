615th MP Squad Validations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Bundeswehr Feldjäger trains alongside U.S. Army military police assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, while serving as opposing forces during training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Combined training strengthens interoperability and enhances multinational readiness between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)