615th MP Squad Validations

A German Bundeswehr Feldjäger trains alongside U.S. Army Pfc. Ryan Hulten, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, while serving as opposing forces during training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026. Multinational training enhances interoperability and strengthens partnerships between U.S. and German military police forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)