477th Fighter Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Weihrich renders his first salute as the 477th Fighter Group commander during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. Weihrich previously served as the 477th Fighter Group’s deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9542123
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-OT132-1191
|Resolution:
|6026x4009
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
