Airmen in the Color Guard at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska perform the presentation of the colors for a change of command ceremony on Feb. 27, 2026. Change of command ceremonies signify the transition of responsibility between the incoming and outgoing commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9542114
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-OT132-1053
|Resolution:
|5905x3929
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 477th Fighter Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.