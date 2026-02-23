(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    477th Fighter Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    477th Fighter Group

    Airmen in the Color Guard at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska perform the presentation of the colors for a change of command ceremony on Feb. 27, 2026. Change of command ceremonies signify the transition of responsibility between the incoming and outgoing commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 16:15
    Photo ID: 9542114
    VIRIN: 260227-F-OT132-1053
    Resolution: 5905x3929
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 477th Fighter Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    477th Fighter Group Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery