    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    477th Fighter Group Change of Command

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    477th Fighter Group

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, renders a salute to the 477th Fighter Group formation during a change of command on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. Merrill served as the officiant for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026
    Photo ID: 9542113
    VIRIN: 260227-F-OT132-1033
    Resolution: 5818x3871
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 477th Fighter Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    477FG
    Change of Command Ceremony

