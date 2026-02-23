477th Fighter Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, renders a salute to the 477th Fighter Group formation during a change of command on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. Merrill served as the officiant for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)