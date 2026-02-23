U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, left, receives the 477th Fighter Group guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde, right, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 27, 2026. The relinquishing of the guidon symbolically represents the outgoing commander releasing their authority over the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9542120
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-OT132-1131
|Resolution:
|3205x4022
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 477th Fighter Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.