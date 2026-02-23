477th Fighter Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, left, receives the 477th Fighter Group guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde, right, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 27, 2026. The relinquishing of the guidon symbolically represents the outgoing commander releasing their authority over the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)