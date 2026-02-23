477th Fighter Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Weihrich, 477th Fighter Group commander, after receiving the 477th Fighter Group guidon during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde, right, is the outgoing commander of the 477th Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)