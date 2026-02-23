477th Fighter Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Formation of airmen from the 477th Fighter Group at parade rest during U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill’s, 10th Air Force commander, speech during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. The formation is constituted to represent the whole of the group and will render the first and final salute to the incoming and outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)