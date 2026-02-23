Formation of airmen from the 477th Fighter Group at parade rest during U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill’s, 10th Air Force commander, speech during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. The formation is constituted to represent the whole of the group and will render the first and final salute to the incoming and outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9542117
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-OT132-1079
|Resolution:
|5863x3901
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 477th Fighter Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.