Vehicle securement during Railhead Operations

U.S. Army Specialist Samuel Lotu-Pulou of the 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion works diligently to secure a Bradley vehicle on a railcar at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan 12, 2026. The vehicle is being prepared for transport to Europe as part of the 2-3 FA's deployment efforts for Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)