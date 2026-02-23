Railcar maintenance for Railhead Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, SSG Balladin Suresh and Spc. Samuel Lotu-Pulou, secure vehicles to railcars for their upcoming deployment in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reenforce. The unit's deployment is part of a broader strategy to deter aggression in Europe and reassure allies while maintaining rapid, ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)