U.S. Army Soldiers from 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, SSG Balladin Suresh and Spc. Samuel Lotu-Pulou, secure vehicles to railcars for their upcoming deployment in support of Operation European Assure Deter and Reenforce. The unit's deployment is part of a broader strategy to deter aggression in Europe and reassure allies while maintaining rapid, ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9542108
|VIRIN:
|260112-A-VB767-6821
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Railcar maintenance for Railhead Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tamillyah Ray, identified by DVIDS