    2-3 FA Railhead Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    2-3 FA Railhead Operations

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Ray 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Lotu-Pulou Samuel, 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, secures a Bradley vehicle onto a railcar during a railhead operation at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 12, 2025. The focus of the operation emphasized rapid, interoperable force projection for Europe, underscoring the United States’ commitment to NATO deterrence and allied security through timely rail transport of essential equipment. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)

