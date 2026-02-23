2-3 FA Railhead Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Lotu-Pulou Samuel, 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, secures a Bradley vehicle onto a railcar during a railhead operation at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 12, 2025. The focus of the operation emphasized rapid, interoperable force projection for Europe, underscoring the United States’ commitment to NATO deterrence and allied security through timely rail transport of essential equipment. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)