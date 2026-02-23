Saftey Officer for Railhead Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Contractor, Kelly Long, a Locomotive Engineer with the Unit Movement Branch, oversees railhead operations at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Jan. 12, 2025. His role is crucial in guiding Soldiers on proper procedures and ensuring that all vehicles are securely fastened on the railcars, maintaining safety and efficiency during transport preparations. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)