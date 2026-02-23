(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Saftey Officer for Railhead Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Saftey Officer for Railhead Operations

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Ray 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Contractor, Kelly Long, a Locomotive Engineer with the Unit Movement Branch, oversees railhead operations at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Jan. 12, 2025. His role is crucial in guiding Soldiers on proper procedures and ensuring that all vehicles are securely fastened on the railcars, maintaining safety and efficiency during transport preparations. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saftey Officer for Railhead Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tamillyah Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

