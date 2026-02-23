(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vehicle loading onto railcar for Railhead Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Vehicle loading onto railcar for Railhead Operations

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Ray 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Specialist Edil Guardado, 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, prepares equipment for rail movement to Europe as part of Operation European Assure Deter and Reenforce , reinforcing the United States’ commitment to NATO deterrence and rapid-response readiness. This movement and precise logistics demonstrated the United States’ dedication to allied security and rapid-response capabilities in support of Europe. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9542105
    VIRIN: 260113-A-VB767-3995
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 338.45 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    TAGS

    2-3 FA Railhead

