Vehicle loading onto railcar for Railhead Operations

U.S. Army Specialist Edil Guardado, 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, prepares equipment for rail movement to Europe as part of Operation European Assure Deter and Reenforce , reinforcing the United States’ commitment to NATO deterrence and rapid-response readiness. This movement and precise logistics demonstrated the United States’ dedication to allied security and rapid-response capabilities in support of Europe. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Ray, 24th TPASE)