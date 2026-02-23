(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Railhead Operations for Atlantic Resolve [Image 5 of 6]

    Railhead Operations for Atlantic Resolve

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Ray 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Zeller Joshua (left), Pfc. Perea Perla (center), and Pfc. Diallo Kadiatou (right), 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, engage in essential deployment operations, ensuring their equipment is ready for transport to Europe at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025. They conducted a final readiness assessment and coordinated transport movements to ensure equipment could be shipped for Operation European Assure Deter and Reenforce. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Jo, 24th TPASE)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9542104
    VIRIN: 260113-A-VB767-2528
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 589.7 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Railhead Operations for Atlantic Resolve [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tamillyah Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2-3 Field Artillery
    24TPASE
    Atlantic Resolve
    2-3 FA Railhead
    2-4 FA Railhead

