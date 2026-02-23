Railhead Operations for Atlantic Resolve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Zeller Joshua (left), Pfc. Perea Perla (center), and Pfc. Diallo Kadiatou (right), 2-3 Field Artillery Battalion, engage in essential deployment operations, ensuring their equipment is ready for transport to Europe at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025. They conducted a final readiness assessment and coordinated transport movements to ensure equipment could be shipped for Operation European Assure Deter and Reenforce. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Tamillyah Jo, 24th TPASE)