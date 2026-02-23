Being Pinned with the Warrant Officer Rank

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Christopher Cardwell is pinned with his new rank during a ceremony for his graduation from Warrant Officer Candidate School at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Cardwell was joined by family, friends, fellow classmates, cadre, and leadership from the Indiana Army National Guard in attending Class 26-001’s graduation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
