Warrant Officer 1 Hannah Divelbliss, a graduate of the Indiana Army National Guard’s Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 26-001, recites the oath of commission during her graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Divelbliss attended the graduation and ceremony with fellow classmates, instructors, family, and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9539888
|VIRIN:
|260221-Z-MF704-1217
|Resolution:
|5006x4238
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swearing in as a Warrant Officer [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.