    Swearing in as a Warrant Officer [Image 5 of 8]

    Swearing in as a Warrant Officer

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Goss 

    Camp Atterbury Indiana

    Warrant Officer 1 Hannah Divelbliss, a graduate of the Indiana Army National Guard’s Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 26-001, recites the oath of commission during her graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Divelbliss attended the graduation and ceremony with fellow classmates, instructors, family, and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9539888
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-MF704-1217
    Resolution: 5006x4238
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    This work, Swearing in as a Warrant Officer [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS

    Singing of the National Anthem
    Attending Warrant Officer Candidate School Graduation
    Honorary Graduation Speaker
    Commissioning to Warrant Officer
    Swearing in as a Warrant Officer
    Commissioning into the Warrant Officer Ranks
    Taking the Oath
    Being Pinned with the Warrant Officer Rank

    Warrant Officer
    Indiana Army National Guard
    WOCS
    Army
    Camp Atterbury
    Graduation

