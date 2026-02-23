Swearing in as a Warrant Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warrant Officer 1 Hannah Divelbliss, a graduate of the Indiana Army National Guard’s Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 26-001, recites the oath of commission during her graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Divelbliss attended the graduation and ceremony with fellow classmates, instructors, family, and friends. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)