Honorary Graduation Speaker

Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alicia Tyree, formerly of the Indiana Army National Guard, addresses graduates of the Warrant Officer Candidate School as the keynote speaker at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Tyree spoke directly to the crucial role that warrant officers play in their respective fields. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)