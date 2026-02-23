Commissioning to Warrant Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Warrant Officer 1 Jonathan Yoli takes the oath of commission to officially become a warrant officer at his graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Yoli was one of eight Indiana Army National Guardsmen to graduate with Class 26-001 and be able to serve as a warrant officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)