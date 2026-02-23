(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commissioning to Warrant Officer

    Commissioning to Warrant Officer

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Goss 

    Camp Atterbury Indiana

    Warrant Officer 1 Jonathan Yoli takes the oath of commission to officially become a warrant officer at his graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Yoli was one of eight Indiana Army National Guardsmen to graduate with Class 26-001 and be able to serve as a warrant officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9539885
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-MF704-1209
    Resolution: 5779x4335
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    This work, Commissioning to Warrant Officer [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singing of the National Anthem
    Attending Warrant Officer Candidate School Graduation
    Honorary Graduation Speaker
    Commissioning to Warrant Officer
    Swearing in as a Warrant Officer
    Commissioning into the Warrant Officer Ranks
    Taking the Oath
    Being Pinned with the Warrant Officer Rank

    Warrant Officer
    Indiana Army National Guard
    WOCS
    Army
    Camp Atterbury
    Graduation

