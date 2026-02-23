Warrant Officer 1 Jonathan Yoli takes the oath of commission to officially become a warrant officer at his graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Yoli was one of eight Indiana Army National Guardsmen to graduate with Class 26-001 and be able to serve as a warrant officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9539885
|VIRIN:
|260221-Z-MF704-1209
|Resolution:
|5779x4335
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissioning to Warrant Officer [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.