U.S. Army Soldier Ryan Hunsberger, a graduate of the Indiana Army National Guard’s Warrant Officer Candidate School, raises his right hand to take the oath of commission at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Hunsberger graduated from the course in Class 26-001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9539889
|VIRIN:
|260221-Z-MF704-1233
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissioning into the Warrant Officer Ranks [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.