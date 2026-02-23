Taking the Oath

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Jacob Miller takes his oath of commission to become a warrant officer during his graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Miller is one of eight Soldiers in the Indiana Army National Guard to graduate from Warrant Officer Candidate School in Class 26-001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)