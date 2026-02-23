(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking the Oath [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Taking the Oath

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Goss 

    Camp Atterbury Indiana

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Jacob Miller takes his oath of commission to become a warrant officer during his graduation ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 21, 2026. Miller is one of eight Soldiers in the Indiana Army National Guard to graduate from Warrant Officer Candidate School in Class 26-001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9539890
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-MF704-1243
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking the Oath [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Singing of the National Anthem
    Attending Warrant Officer Candidate School Graduation
    Honorary Graduation Speaker
    Commissioning to Warrant Officer
    Swearing in as a Warrant Officer
    Commissioning into the Warrant Officer Ranks
    Taking the Oath
    Being Pinned with the Warrant Officer Rank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer
    Indiana Army National Guard
    WOCS
    Army
    Camp Atterbury
    Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery