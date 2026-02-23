La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer, assistant adjutant general of Louisiana, is joined by his wife, Meredith, during his promotion ceremony at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2026. Greer was promoted from brigadier general to major general during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)