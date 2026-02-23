(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks [Image 3 of 5]

    La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, senior enlisted advisor for the Army component of the Louisiana National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael D. Schehr, senior enlisted advisor for the Air component of the Louisiana National Guard, present the major general officer flag during the promotion ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2026. Greer was promoted from brigadier general to major general during the ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9539089
    VIRIN: 260221-Z-EU703-1134
    Resolution: 320x213
    Size: 40.97 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

