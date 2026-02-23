La. Guard promotes Michael M. Greer to major general at Jackson Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, senior enlisted advisor for the Army component of the Louisiana National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael D. Schehr, senior enlisted advisor for the Air component of the Louisiana National Guard, present the major general officer flag during the promotion ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael M. Greer at the Jackson Barracks Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2026. Greer was promoted from brigadier general to major general during the ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)